Bond reduction hearing scheduled for Lori Vallow Daybell

REXBURG — A hearing for Lori Vallow Daybell to request bond reduction has been scheduled for April 17.

Daybell is being held in the Madison County Jail on $1 million bail. She is charged with two counts of felony child abandonment, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt of court.

The mother of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who have been missing since September, was arrested Feb. 20 in Kauai, Hawaii on $5 million bail. She was extradited to Idaho where Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins lowered her bond to $1 million on March 6.

One week later, Eddins stepped down after Daybell’s attorney, Mark Means, requested the judge remove himself. Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard is now presiding over the case and Means has made two motions for a bond reduction hearing.

Courthouses in Idaho are currently operating at reduced levels due to a Supreme Court order in relation to COVID-19. Only limited hearings are being held and public access is extremely limited. The order expires April 15, two days before Daybell’s hearing, but could be extended if Gov. Brad Little alters his stay-home order.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse.