Bond reduction hearing for Lori Vallow Daybell postponed due to COVID19 court order

REXBURG — The hearing for Lori Vallow Daybell to request a lower bond will now happen April 24, a week later than originally scheduled.

The change was announced Tuesday after the Idaho Supreme Court extended its Emergency Reduction in Court Services and Limitation of Access to Court Facilities order until April 22. The order has been in place since March 26.

Daybell is being held in the Madison County Jail on $1 million bail. She is charged with two counts of felony child abandonment, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt of court.

She along with her new husband, Chad Daybell, are also under investigation for conspiracy, attempted murder and/or murder by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, according to a letter obtained on Friday by EastIdahoNews.com.

The letter was a response to Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Marcia Murdoch’s request that the AG assist in the investigation of Tammy Daybell’s death.

Lori Daybell is the mother of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who have been missing since September. She was arrested Feb. 20 in Kauai, Hawaii on $5 million bail. She was extradited to Idaho where Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins lowered her bond to $1 million on March 6.

One week later, Eddins stepped down after Daybell’s attorney, Mark Means, requested the judge remove himself. Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard is now presiding over the case and Means has made two motions for a bond reduction hearing.

Courthouses in Idaho are currently operating at reduced levels due to the Supreme Court order in relation to the spread of COVID-19. Only limited hearings are being held and public access is extremely limited. The order could be extended again if Gov. Brad Little alters his stay-home order.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse.