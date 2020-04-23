Woman accused of buying fast food with bogus bills

REXBURG — Police arrested a woman after she allegedly bought food at Wendy’s in Rexburg with counterfeit money Tuesday.

Breanna Bradley, 19, is charged with a felony count of passing fictitious bills. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Bradley used three $10 counterfeit bills to buy food at the Wendy’s on South Yellowstone Highway.

Restaurant staff gave the three counterfeit bills and photos of a potential suspect and car to police. An officer recognized a person in the photos, as he lived in Rigby and was on felony probation.

When investigators spoke with the man, he said Bradley handed him the counterfeit bills at the drive-thru since her window didn’t work. He also said Bradley, who was at his home, had more of the fake currency on her, according to court documents.

Police said Bradley consented to a search, in which officers say they discovered more fake bills. She was then placed under arrest.

While at the house, the Rigby Police Department also found 68.85 grams of marijuana, 6 Xanax pills, and various types of drug paraphernalia. Two men at the home were cited and released for misdemeanor possession and paraphernalia charges.

Bradley made an initial appearance over video at the Madison County Courthouse on Wednesday and was released from jail. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 20.

If convicted of felony passing fictitious bills, Bradley could spend at least one year in prison. The maximum sentence for the crime is 14 years.