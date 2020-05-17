AmeriHealth acquires chiropractic clinic that closed due to state shutdown

REXBURG — A local chiropractic clinic that permanently closed due to Idaho’s recent stay-home order has now been saved.

Last week, Elevated Chiropractic & Laser Therapy was acquired by AmeriHealth, a local company that runs multidisciplinary clinics in Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Rexburg.

AmeriHealth CEO Ryan Hatch said after learning about the pending closure, he reached out to see if his company could help. The company had been looking to expand its pain management services by adding chiropractic services to its roster.

The timing was good, and so both parties moved ahead with the acquisition.

“We see the value of chiropractic health being added in with traditional medicine,” Hatch says. “We have great providers that see the value of this, and it will help us give more comprehensive care to patients.”

As part of the acquisition, Chant Williams, the chiropractor at Elevated Chiropractic and all of his clients will move to the AmeriHealth building at 30 Madison Professional Park. Williams plans to start seeing clients again under the AmeriHealth brand starting Monday.

“This was a perfect opportunity to come together,” Williams says. “We were able to get a deal done so that we could still serve my patients here in Rexburg and they won’t have to find a new clinic.”

Williams said he is grateful for the members of the community that reached out to him after he announced the closure. He says the acquisition will benefit his clients, because they will have access to medical or psychiatric care at the same location.

“We are all going to be able to work together to help the patients better than either of us could alone,” Williams said. “It’s going to be a real synergistic experience.”

Elevated Chiropractic & Laser Therapy had been open since opened in January 2019. It was previously Egbert Chiropractic.

To make an appointment call AmeriHealth at (208) 356-4459.