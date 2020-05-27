Bannock County cancels 4th of July events at Portneuf Wellness Complex

POCATELLO (KPVI) – Bannock County Commissioners announced Tuesday the 4th of July celebration at Portneuf Wellness Complex is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel like right now the financial cost for putting this celebration on, and it’s a large event, is just too great for us right now financially to take this on,” Bannock County Commissioner Steve Brown says. “We feel it would be fiscally prudent and wise when it comes to tax dollars that canceling is the right thing to do.”

This announcement comes a week after the sponsors of the Bingham and Bannock County fireworks announced displays would not be happening this year.

Over the last couple of years, Bannock County has organized things like concerts, the beach party, the classic car show, and more at the wellness complex. The commissioners explored options to try to keep the events this year, but the events rely on sponsors and it is not in the county’s budget to take over the financial cost of keeping the events.

They are still encouraging people to celebrate the 4th of July and they look forward to bringing people together for next year’s celebration.