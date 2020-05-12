Flyover Friday: Fighter jets to fly over 11 Idaho cities to honor essential workers

IDAHO FALLS — Don’t be alarmed when you see fighter jets in the sky Friday – they’re paying tribute to those working on the front line in the battle against COVID-19.

The Idaho National Guard is teaming up with the Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters to perform a flyover over 11 Idaho cities including Idaho Falls and Pocatello. Two 124th Fighter Wing A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and two F-15Es will be in the air to honor medical workers, first responders and all essential workers.

The flight path was selected to say thank you to a large number of the essential workers that have kept Idaho running during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Facebook post from the Idaho National Guard.

The jets will begin flying over the Boise area at 10 a.m. before visiting the Twin Falls Region. They are scheduled to fly over EIRMC and Mountain View Hospital at 10:55 a.m. Portneuf Medical Center is scheduled for a visit around 11:04 a.m.

“The mission provides the chance for active duty and National Guard pilots to fly together, demonstrating the close total force relationships the Idaho military community shares,” the post reads.

Spectators are asked to observe the flyover from their homes or worksite rather than traveling to see the event.