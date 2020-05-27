Former student sentenced for head-butting another student on BYU-Idaho campus

REXBURG — A former Brigham Young University-Idaho student was sentenced Wednesday for head-butting another student on campus in December.

Alan Klein Lauese, a 26-year-old from California, was ordered to spend four years on probation after he pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery. District Judge Steven Boyce handed down the sentence and also gave him 180 days of discretionary jail time that could be served if a probation officer feels Lauese needs it.

Boyce also withheld judgment in the case, meaning if Lauese abides by the term of his probation the conviction could be removed from his criminal record. A plea agreement Lauese signed with prosecutors stipulated that the withheld judgment would be on the table for the judge to decide once probation is over.

On Dec. 10, Lauese used his head to strike the victim’s head after a heated exchange of words. The victim fell to the floor, began twitching and reportedly sustained a concussion, according to court documents.

The attack, captured on video, happened around 2:25 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Hart Building dance studio where Lauese and the victim were cleaning the building.

Since the incident, Lauese is no longer listed as a student at BYU-Idaho.

Lauese was also ordered to pay $1,260.50 in feeds and fines. His plea agreement also says Lauese must pay full restitution for the victim’s injuries.