Have you seen this missing Idaho Falls man?

Idaho Falls

Miguel Angel Rodriquez | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

IDAHO FALLS – Police are looking for a missing Idaho Falls man.

On April 17, Miguel Angel Rodriquez left his home without his wallet, phone or vehicle. Idaho Falls police said Friday that Rodriquez had not been seen since.

He is 44, Hispanic, 5’ 7”, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Rodriquez in the last two weeks or are aware of his whereabouts, contact the police department at (208) 529-1200.

