How these Rexburg restaurants are preparing for phase 2 of reopening

REXBURG – Phase 2 of Gov. Brad Little’s plan to reopen businesses in Idaho begins Saturday. Gyms, hair salons and restaurants will now be able to open with restrictions.

While drive-thru and take-out orders have been permitted, many restaurants have suffered economically as they’ve waited to open their dining rooms since March.

We spoke with the owners of Red Rabbit Grill and Pizza Pie Cafe, Righteous Slice, Dong’s Sushi Bar and Adam’s Mongolian Grill about how they plan to adjust to the recommendations.

