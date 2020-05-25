ISP asking public for help in motorcycle crash investigation

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police Troopers are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a Pullman man hospitalized with serious injuries. As troopers work to piece together what led to the crash, they’re asking for the public’s help.

Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash Saturday, May 9 at 5:07 p.m. on State Highway 3 near milepost 4 in Latah County. They found the driver of a motorcycle had been traveling southbound when he left the roadway. The motorcycle went into a ditch and the driver was thrown. At this time, the driver, a 51-year-old man, is hospitalized in Lewiston. He was wearing a helmet.

As investigating troopers continue to collect evidence, they’re asking anyone who may have information on what led to the crash to contact Idaho State Police District 2 office in Lewiston at (208) 750-9300.