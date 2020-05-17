Over 200 firefighters are responding to a blaze in downtown Los Angeles

(CNN) — Multiple buildings are on fire after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles, the Fire Department said Saturday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m. local time, the department issued a May Day in a neighborhood between Little Tokyo and Skid Row.

At least 10 firefighters may have been injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

More than 230 firefighters are responding to the fiery scene, the department said, adding that a medical branch has been established for treating and transporting injured firefighters.

More updates to come.

