Shoshone-Bannock Casino hotel announces reopening with restrictions

The following is a news release from Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

FORT HALL — Gaming and Hotel Operations Management, in consultation with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Business Council and local Health Officials, has decided to open Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel to the public on Tuesday, May 19. The Gaming floor will open at 7 a.m. and will close at midnight daily for thorough sanitation protocols.

To reopen with a staggered, phased approach, Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Members and invited guests will be welcome on Monday, May 18, at 7 a.m. Tribal Identification is required, and invited guests have been notified.

“We are monitoring the current situation, and our concern is for the safety of our Team Members and Guests,” stated Colista Eagle, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Gaming and Hotel Operations. “We believe we have done our due diligence, created processes and implemented protocols that will provide a safe space for entertainment.”

Due to current health concerns, the Casino and Hotel will open with processes and protocols that may be new but have been implemented with the health and safety of Guests and Team Members in mind. They will be in effect until further notice. They include:

Guests must stop at all required Security Checkpoints upon arrival, and throughout the property. Guests are encouraged to watch for Designated Parking Areas.

Facemasks are required, for all guests, to come on property.

Temperature Checks will be required for all guests at Entrance Checkpoints.

Guests should be prepared to wait to enter the building upon arrival if the Gaming Floor is at capacity.

No smoking will be allowed on the Gaming Floor. A designated smoking area has been assigned inside the High Stakes Bingo Hall.

All Players must always be playing with a Players Club Card, until further notice.

Physical distancing will be required throughout the property. This will be aided by the placement of floor stickers and at all locations where lines will form.

Hand Sanitizer stations are available throughout the property.

If a guest is not feeling well, they are asked to visit at another time.

Camas Sports Grill is available for To Go Orders only, until further notice.

Consuming food on the Gaming Floor is prohibited, until further notice.

Stampede Lounge occupancy will be limited to 50% or below.

Hotel Room occupancy will be limited to 50% or below. They will open on May 18, and reservations are now being accepted.

Cedar Spa will be open on May 18 and are now accepting reservations for services. Not all services will be available, and guests are encouraged to inquire directly.

Buffalo Meadows RV Park is tentatively scheduled to open on May 30.

Sage Hill Casino, Bannock Peak Casino and High Stakes Bingo will remain closed until further notice.

Team Members are required to wear facemasks and where applicable, disposable gloves.

Team Members are required to maintain strict handwashing schedules.

Team Members are not allowed to be on property if they are ill.

Plexiglass has been installed at the Player’s Club, Hotel Front Desk, Sweet Grass Coffee Bean, Camas Grill and Deka Gahni Deli.

Environmental Services Team Members will be utilizing sprayers (and eventually electrostatic sprayers) to apply hospital-grade disinfectant on high-touch surfaces during the off- peak hours. This technology, which uses the highest classification of disinfectants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, will treat known pathogens. Training will take place to ensure the hygiene and sanitation practices of SBCH meet or exceed regulatory requirements and the recommendations of the CDC.

All Team Members are required to be trained and tested on Coronavirus (Covid-19) facts regarding transmission and best practices on how to protect others.

In addition, all Team Members are required to be trained and tested on Blood Borne Pathogens, the proper way to wash hands, utilize and dispose or Proper Protective Equipment.

Information will be distributed via social media channels and on shobangaming.com, about what guests can expect as they visit Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in the upcoming weeks.