Additional testing ordered on remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

BOISE — Additional testing is underway on the bodies of Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow after the Ada County Coroner’s Office completed autopsies earlier this month.

“Outside and ancillary testing has been ordered and will take several weeks to return. Once all results are received, the forensic pathologist’s reports will be provided to the Fremont County Coroner,” Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said in a news release.

Owens has a signed agreement with Fremont County Coroner Brenda Dye to provide pathology services in this case, according to a news release. Fremont County will pay all fees and maintains responsibility for the investigation.

Dye transported JJ and Tylee’s remains to Ada County on June 11 after they were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property. Tylee’s body was dismembered and burned, according to court documents, while JJ’s body was wrapped in tight black plastic and secured with gray duct tape. Authorities have not released a cause of death for either child. Daybell is charged with two felony counts of concealment or destruction of evidence.

“As this case is an open and ongoing investigation no further information will be released by the Fremont County Coroner at this time,” Owens said.

Autopsy results on Tammy Daybell, Chad’s first wife, have not been finalized, Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries told EastIdahoNews.com Thursday.