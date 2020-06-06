Body pulled from the Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls and Bonneville County emergency responders pulled a man’s body out of the Snake River Friday afternoon near South Tourist Park in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said a passerby reported the body to police near the Pancheri Bridge just before 6 p.m.

Police arrived at the scene, and asked the owners of the Snake River Ferry if they could use the boat, according to ferry owner Candace Sekeyre.

Officers used the boat to secure the body, and then the sheriff’s office dive team retrieved it and brought it to shore at around 7 p.m., according to Clements.

The man has not been identified. Multiple witnesses told EastIdahoNews.com the body was found without clothes.

No other information is expected to be released tonight.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Rett Nelson contributed to this story.

Courtesy Alex Place