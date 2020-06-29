ISU professor missing in Montana

KALISPELL, Montana — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office says an Idaho State University music professor disappeared Friday.

George Adams, 77, planned to hike in Glacier National Park, Ashley Lake, Sylvia Lake or in the area of North Fork on Friday morning. It is unclear if he made it to his destination Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says Adams was driving a 2006 silver Toyota RAV4 with Idaho plate 8BD4167.

Officials with the sheriff’s office were unavailable for comment Monday.

Adams began as a faculty member at ISU in 2003. He also worked at Brigham Young University-Idaho from 2000 to 2015. He also serves as a principal bassoon in the Idaho State Civic Symphony and a member of the university’s faculty woodwind quintet the City Creek Winds.

Anyone with information about Adams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Flathead County dispatch at (406)-758-5610.