Local man arrested after police catch him painting alleged stolen car

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested for felony grand theft Monday after police say they found him spray-painting a stolen vehicle.

Police reports show Idaho Falls police officers were called to the 1400 block of West Broadway to investigate a suspicious person. A caller had told dispatchers a man was reportedly spray-painting a vehicle in a back parking lot, according to a police news release.

When officers located the man, later identified as 21-year-old Iziah Gonzalez, he was actively spray-painting a red Toyota Corolla black. The officer explained why he was there, and Gonzalez told the officer he had recently purchased the vehicle.

The officer ran the vehicles VIN through dispatch who reported the vehicle had been reported stolen a week earlier.

After being read his Miranda Rights, police say Gonzalez admitted he had stolen the vehicle the week prior.

He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail with a $15,000 bail.

Gonzalez will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 7.