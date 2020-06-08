Local man will spend at least 10 years in prison for rape

BLACKFOOT — A Bingham County man was ordered on Monday afternoon to spend up to life in prison for rape.

Floyd Neal Long, 51, was ordered by District Judge Darren Simpson to serve at least ten years in prison. Long pleaded guilty in February to felony rape in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge and a felony persistent violator enhancement.

Long was arrested back in February 2019 after he raped a woman while he was reportedly high, according to court documents.

At the sentencing, Defense Attorney Brianna Rosier shared her client’s desire to spend time on a rider program or 5 to 15 years in prison. Rosier mentioned Long struggles with addiction, mental health and cognitive issues.

“Obviously this has been a very serious crime that occurred and there has been some harm that has taken place,” Rosier said. “He does express remorse for his actions.”

Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin explained Long has an extensive criminal history that began in his teenage years. Since the age of 17, Cousin said Long has been convicted of at least 10 felonies and spent over two decades in prison. Most of the charges were related to thefts.

“He’s continued to commit new crimes while not incarcerated,” Cousin said.

A pre-sentence investigation report shared in court by Cousin mentioned how prison was an appropriate sentence for Long due to the seriousness of the rape. The report also mentioned prison would serve as a deterrence to others.

“Today is the first day that we have noted anything were Mr. Long has indicated any type of remorse,” Cousin said.

Cousin asked that Simpson sentence Long 8 to 20 years in prison to reflect the seriousness of the charge. The plea agreement held Cousins to recommend no longer than 8 years fixed.

Throughout the investigation, Long went from admitting to his role in the rape to changing his answers to “I don’t remember,” according to the pre-sentence investigation as read in court.

“I’d like to apologize,” Long said in court. “I’m sorry for what I’ve done to you and I know it’s not going to be easy to forgive me, but I ask one day that you might find it in your heart to forgive me for what I’ve done.”

Simpson said he felt probation or a rider was not significant enough for the seriousness of Long’s crime. He also said a lengthy prison sentence is what is needed to protect the community from Long.

“This (rape) involves some force and as indicated no provocation by a victim in this case,” Simpson said.

Simpson also ordered Long to pay a $5,000 fine and to register as a sex offender.