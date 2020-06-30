Lori Vallow Daybell charged with conspiracy to conceal evidence

ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell is facing additional charges in connection to the disappearance and deaths of her children.

Daybell was charged late Monday with two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, according to multiple sources. The charges were filed after hours so information has not officially been posted on court websites.

The charges come hours after Rexburg police served a search warrant at Chad Daybell’s Salem home. Officers went into the house, exterior buildings and were seen in the backyard with cameras. They left with brown evidence bags. At this point, it’s unknown if the search is tied directly to Lori Daybell’s new charges.

She has been in the Madison County Jail since March on two counts of felony desertion and nonsupport of children along with three misdemeanors. She’s been in the Madison County Jail on $1 million bail.

Police discovered the remains of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan buried in Chad Daybell’s backyard on June 9. Daybell was charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.