Man charged with eluding and DUI following multi-state, high-speed chase

ASHTON — A Montana man who led law enforcement on a multi-state high-speed chase Thursday was allegedly under the influence.

Brandon Jesse Postgate, 21, is sitting behind bars in the Fremont County Jail after being stopped with spike strips near Ashton Hill around 5:20 p.m. Postgate is charged in Fremont County with felony eluding and misdemeanor driving under the influence.

The West Yellowstone Police Department reports Postgate is also facing charges in Montana.

The incident began Thursday around 4:40 p.m. Someone called 911 to report a car driving dangerously southbound on U.S. Highway 91, according to a West Yellowstone Police news release.

Law enforcement after stopping Brandon Jesse Postgate | Courtesy Alan Rhead

The caller said they saw the car, with Postgate behind the wheel, running a red light in a construction zone and hit the back of a camper in Yellowstone National Park.

Minutes later, an officer in West Yellowstone spotted the 1992 Buick Regency speed by. With the officer following with lights and sirens, Postgate reportedly accelerated as he continued onto U.S. Highway 20 and into Idaho.

A Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy joined in the chase along with the Idaho State Police, Ashton Police Department, St. Anthony Police Department, Idaho Department of Fish & Game and the U.S. Forest Service.

Postgate made his initial appearance in court Friday afternoon where a judge set his bail on the felony charge at $40,000.