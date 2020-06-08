Police asking for help in finding ‘elusive’ runaway teen

REXBURG — Police are again asking for the public’s help to finding a 14-year-old boy who ran away from his Rexburg home last month.

Colton McMinn’s family last saw him around 10:30 p.m on May 14. Rexburg Police Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen said conversations with acquaintances lead them to believe McMinn is staying in the Idaho Falls area.

“He’s elusive,” Hagen said. “We’re just looking for him like any runaway.”

When the family discovered Colton gone, the boy left a note saying he was sorry, he had their photo with him and that he won’t ever forget them. Colton’s stepmother, Brittnee McMinn, gave a desperate plea last month for the public to help find Colton and for him to tell his family he is OK.

“Our priority is to find our child, and we know that we cannot do that alone at this point,” McMinn said to EastIdahoNews.com in the statement. “Please, Colton, if you see this, let us know that you are OK. We love you more than words can say, and we will be there for you no matter what.”

When the family reported Colton was missing, they discovered that at around 2:30 a.m. on May 15, McMinn used an ATM at a Wells Fargo in Idaho Falls. They also reported Colton did not pack a bag and left without a cell phone.

Colton is 5’6” tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair, according to a Rexburg Police Department news release. He could be wearing a black “Hush” hoodie, jeans, and a cowboy hat and boots.

Anyone with information about Colton’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 372-5001.