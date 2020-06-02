Second Good 2 Go store opening in Rigby next month

RIGBY – Construction crews have been busy at work on a project right behind Wendy’s in Rigby.

Darrell Anderson, senior marketing manager of Good 2 Go Stores, tells EastIdahoNews.com the intent is to open a Good 2 Go store at that location the weekend of July 4. A grand opening is in the works around that time as well.

“We want to have some games and events and different things of that nature to help the community come out, get to know us, welcome the new store and get to know the neighborhood,” Anderson says.

Construction progress and the state’s current health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have a huge influence on the opening date, says Anderson, but so far everything is moving forward as planned.

“We’ve been keeping a watchful eye on that,” he says. “It’s hard to have a grand opening when you can only have 10 people at a time. So we’re trying to weigh that into the whole situation.”

The 3,700-square-foot building will include Conoco fueling stations and an Arby’s restaurant.

Good 2 Go opened a store at 182 S. State Street in Rigby two years ago. Despite that, Anderson says the city is a great location for a second store.

“Rigby is a great market for us. This is going to be one of our flagship or corporate stores. We love the neighborhood concept that’s part of our identity,” Anderson says. “The store that’s there now fits really well into the community and we want to take that experience and build upon it.”

Anderson says it’s typical for companies to have a location where they test out new product and promotional ideas, and that is the plan with this second Rigby store.

Another reason why Rigby is so appealing for a second store, Anderson says, is because several members of the Good 2 Go team live in Rigby.

“We like people knowing Good 2 Go is owned and operated by local Idahoans,” he says.

Construction got underway several months ago, and Anderson says they’re looking forward to serving customers and doing business in the community.

“It’s been enjoyable to see the growth of Idaho, in general. A lot of people moving into the state and enjoying their experience here. We see that in Rigby as well. We want to be part of that and enjoy that growth also,” says Anderson.

Good 2 Go is located right off Exit 322 in Rigby. Its hours of operation will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.