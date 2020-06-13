Wind advisory issued in eastern Idaho for Saturday

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service is saying to expect strong winds across eastern Idaho Saturday.

The majority of eastern Idaho is under a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In the Snake River Plain and other heavily populated areas, they say to expect sustained winds between 25 to 40 mph and isolated gust over 60 mph.

“The greatest impacts are expected to be difficult driving for high-profile vehicles and rough chop/dangerous waves on area lakes and reservoirs,” according to a Weather Service report. “Consider avoiding marine recreation. Blowing dust is possible, but this threat may be minimized overall as most crops are planted.”

The advisory is effect in the following communities Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School and Small.

Areas like the Central Mountains, Eastern Magic Valley, Bear Lake, Teton Valley will see slightly lighter winds but are also under a wind advisory as well.

Those areas are expected to see wind gust between 35 to 45 mph.

