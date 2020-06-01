Woman sent to prison after trying to kill man

BLACKFOOT — A woman who entered the home of a man with the intent to kill him was sentenced to time behind bars Monday.

Isabelle Jolley, 18, was ordered to serve five to 15 years in prison by District Judge Darren Simpson. Jolley pleaded guilty in March to felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a felony enhancement. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors amended the charge from felony attempted first-degree murder and felony burglary.

Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers noted that the recommendations from a pre-sentence investigation showed retained jurisdiction or a rider program would be appropriate in the case. Rogers asked for an overhanding sentence of five to 15 years in prison.

Defense attorney Jeffery Kunz asked his client be placed on probation and allowed to attend a drug court program. Kunz said Jolley sustained years of abuse as a child and was abused by the man she intended to kill, 32-year-old Andrew Young.

“The circumstances of this case are very frightening in that Ms. Jolley entered the home of Andrew Young, with whom she had a prior relationship with, with the intent to enter and kill herself in front of him,” Rogers said in a news release. “She dressed in a hood and a mask and when she entered the house, her plans changed to the intent to shoot Mr. Young and then herself.”

Screenshot of Zoom hearing

The incident happened Aug. 29. Jolley pointed the gun at Young while he lay on the couch and pulled the trigger, according to court documents. The gun did not fire and Young hit it out of Jolley’s hands before she fled outside. Young then picked up the gun himself, followed Jolley and fired several times as she drove away. A bullet struck Jolley in the leg.

Kunz said that his client suffered from several mental health issues leading up to the incident and indicated that she has had thoughts of suicide, murder and violence beforehand. At the sentencing, Kunz clarified Jolley does not desire to kill anyone.

“There never should be a need to kill anyone at all,” Simpson said in response.

Jolley had nothing to say at the sentencing. In addition to serving prison time, she was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

In the hearing, Simpson pointed out Young’s only desire was for Jolley to receive help and that the judge be lenient in the sentencing.

Young was also charged in the case and pleaded guilty to firing a gun at an occupied vehicle. He’s scheduled for sentencing on July 27.