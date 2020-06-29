Woman taken to hospital after fiery crash involving camper

The following is a news release and photos from Central Fire District.

At 9:09 a.m. Sunday, Central Fire District’s Menan and Lewisville fire stations were dispatched to 657 North 3775 East for the report of a camp trailer on fire in the middle of the road.

The first arriving law enforcement officer reported that this was a two-vehicle crash with fire.

Upon Menan Fire’s arrival, they reported the camp trailer and truck were fully involved in fire. It was quickly determined that all occupants were out of both vehicles. Two residents (both living in the immediate area of the crash) assisted the occupants out of their vehicles.

Menan and Lewisville’s EMS personnel evaluated and treated the crash victims while fire personnel started fire extinguishment of the camp trailer and pickup truck. The owner of the truck and camper stated he saw smoke coming from the camp trailer as he was helped out of the pickup truck.

RELATED | 1 person hospitalized following 2-vehicle crash near Rigby

There was one occupant and his dog in the pickup truck/camper and two occupants of the car. The pickup truck driver had very minor injuries and the dog was ok as well. The driver of the car had no injuries and his female passenger had minor injuries that required her to be transported to Madison Memorial Hospital by Idaho Falls Ambulance.

Law enforcement personnel shut down the Menan–Lorenzo Highway at the west and east approach to the Annis Buttes for approximately 3 hours to allow for tow companies to clean up the wreckage. The cause of the wreck is being investigated, but it appears that the car crossed the center lane of traffic.

The agencies that responded to this wreck and fire were Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies, Rigby City Police, Central Fire and Idaho Falls Ambulance.