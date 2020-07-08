Authorities release names of victims in crash near Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – At approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to 25th E. just north of 49th N. to a two vehicle injury crash involving a semi-truck and a Dodge Durango. Emergency personnel arrived and found the two vehicles had hit head-on.

The driver of the Dodge, 42-year-old George Hansen of Idaho Falls, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be cut out by fire personnel. Hansen was driving southbound on 25th E. and appeared to have crossed the center line, colliding with the semi-truck driven by 38-year-old Michael Lloyd of Utah.

Hansen was found dead on arrival and Lloyd was checked by ambulance personnel and released. There were no other occupants in either vehicle and both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

A portion of 25th E. was shut down for a few hours as crews removed Hansen from the vehicle.

Idaho Falls Police, Idaho State Police, and the Bonneville County Coroner also responded and are assisting with the investigation.