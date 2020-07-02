Biz Buzz: Popular taco truck opens storefront in Idaho Falls

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Garcia’s Street Tacos opens new restaurant in Idaho Falls

Courtesy Letty Garcia

IDAHO FALLS – After three years of business, the Garcia’s Street Taco truck is now open in a brick-and-mortar location.

Owner Letty Garcia tells EastIdahoNews.com the business moved from a small truck at 165 Science Center Drive to a nearly 1,600-square-foot building in the space formerly occupied by Chef Shane’s Perspective at 3192 S. 25th E. in Idaho Falls.

“I’ve expanded because I outgrew the taco truck,” Garcia says. “On a taco truck you only have minimal space and I always had lines (of people) and I wanted to get the orders out faster.”

The restaurant opened March 1 at the new location, 25 days before the stay-home order went into effect. As many restaurants transitioned to curbside or takeout only, she continued without missing a beat because it’s something she was already familiar with.

“I was really scared because I had just moved to bigger overhead, bigger everything,” says Garcia. “All my (customers) have supported me through all this and I’ve been busier than ever.”

Garcia is planning an official grand opening once the COVID-19 pandemic dies down.

Garcia’s Street Taco & Pelona’s Fruit Oasis offers a variety of street tacos. One of her newest and most popular items is the Birria taco, which is a crunchy taco made with tender, shredded beef that is cooked for six hours every day. It’s served with dip.

Garcia says she learned about the Birria taco on a recent trip to Mexico. There is nothing else like it in eastern Idaho, she says.

“When I came over here on this side (of town), I told myself I was bringing out a new taco and it’s going to make me famous, and it has,” Garcia says. “In May, I sold 17,000 of those tacos. People line up for them.”

Courtesy Letty Garcia

Garcia originally started the business with her brother. He eventually left to pursue other interests, and Garcia became the sole owner.

Her father, Salvadore Garcia, opened a similar street taco truck in the 1980s. There was a huge cry from people in the community for someone to bring it back, and that’s what inspired Garcia to open it up in 2017.

“I’ve had some bad roads in life. I changed my life totally, and this is what I do now,” she says. “Anybody can do it if they want to. It’s just (a matter of) setting your mind to it, doing it and going all the way.”

Though the taco truck is currently closed, she is hoping to reopen it soon next to Planet Doom at 680 1st Street. She’ll also use it to cater for special events. She’s looking into opening a second location on Broadway next year.

Garcia’s Street Taco & Fruit Oasis is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

BIZ BITS

Authorities reminding residents to keep fireworks displays ‘safe and sane’

POCATELLO – What’s traditionally been one of the Pocatello Fire Department’s busiest days of the year is almost here. Firefighters are reminding citizens to keep their celebrations “safe and sane” during the days around the Fourth of July.

Firefighters have the following tips:

Buy only those fireworks that are legal for the city of Pocatello.

Do not try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks – instead soak them with water and throw them away.

Do not ignite fireworks in a container

Do not give fireworks to small children and closely supervise older children.

Light fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from houses and flammable materials

Keep a bucket of water or a water supply nearby for emergencies.

Light all fireworks with a long-handled lighter or jumbo punk.

Make sure all the fireworks are dead out and allow adequate time for the fireworks to cool or place in a bucket of water prior to disposing.

Idaho Falls Zoo premieres virtual camp for kids

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Zoo is excited to present virtual zoo camps. Join zoo staff for a WILD virtual adventure from the comfort and safety of your home. The online experiences will take place on two weekdays each week throughout July with the first virtual camp, called Zoo Detective, on July 8. Kids of all ages are invited to go behind the scenes, meet zookeepers, encounter animals up-close, create crafts, and enjoy interactive activities. Virtual Zoo Camps will last approximately one hour and feature similar components as the zoo’s much-loved, in-person zoo camps. Virtual zoo camps are only $15 per household device, $12 for TPZS zoo members.

To learn more and register, click here.

Kids eat free at Applebees on the Fourth of July

REXBURG – Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar is inviting families throughout eastern Idaho to join them in celebrating Independence Day with a Kids Eat Free special. Families who dine-in or order takeout online on Saturday, July 4th will receive one free kid’s meal with the purchase of each adult entrée. Children 12 years and under can choose from a variety of delicious entrées from the Applebee’s Kids’ Menu, accompanied by their choice of a side dish and milk. To redeem, guests must mention the Kids Eat Free offer to their server or provide a printed or electronic copy of a promotional flyer. When placing your To Go pickup order online, be sure to choose the “Pay At Store” option.

