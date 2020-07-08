BYU-Idaho announces plan to allow students back into classrooms during fall semester

REXBURG — With fall semester right around the corner, Brigham Young University-Idaho announced Tuesday its plan to help individuals continue their education in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email sent to students, it explains that the university faculty and administrators have organized several course delivery options in order to better protect the health of students and employees and to meet the academic needs of all students wherever they are physically located.

“BYU-Idaho is coordinating a safe return to campus and continued delivery of high-quality, flexible education,” the email states.

There are several course options for the fall semester including:

Fully remote courses (like those offered in the spring semester) with students meeting simultaneously online;

Standard online courses, with students using a computer, and completing working on their own schedules.

The email goes on to explain that with the approval of local health officials the university will also offer some in-person class options including:

On-campus classroom courses with appropriate physical distancing and safety protocols.

Blended courses that require both in-person learning and remote learning on alternating days with appropriate physical distancing and safety protocols.

Flexible courses that provide students the choice to gather in-person or remotely within the constraints of physical distancing and safety protocols.

All options would require face coverings during in-person classes.

Registration for the upcoming fall semester will open Tuesday, July 14. Registration is prioritized based on student’s earned credits plus their currently enrolled credits. To determine registration dates, students can either log in to their my.byui.edu student account and then navigate to “Fall Term” or visit the When do I Register? website.

“Students can view the Fall Semester Registration Guide to evaluate all course options as they plan a schedule that works best for them academically and personally,” the email says.

A new “location” column has been added to the online registration system so students know where each specific class section will be delivered. Those locations include:

On-campus (in-classroom) sections, if you prefer to participate in physical campus classrooms.

Off-campus (remote/online) sections, if you prefer to not be in Rexburg or in a physical classroom.

Campus or off-campus (student choice) sections, for flexibility to participate on-campus or engage remotely.

If you have questions regarding the fall semester schedule options, contact the BYU-Idaho Support Center or Academic Advising by text or phone at (208) 496-1411.

“We look forward to safely gathering with you soon. Further updates will be distributed as fall semester approaches. Please note that these decisions are subject to change based on trends in disease prevalence and according to updated state, federal and church guidelines,” the email concludes.

Fall semester starts Sept. 14.

BYU-Idaho had no further comment to add regarding the fall semester options.