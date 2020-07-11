BYU-Idaho Education Week switches to online format due to health and safety reasons

REXBURG — As a health and safety precaution due to COVID-19, Brigham Young University-Idaho will hold its annual Education Week conference exclusively online this year.

In place of the traditional face-to-face three-day conference there will be a free one-day virtual conference to be held on Friday, July 31. The school is anticipating returning to the face-to-face format in 2021.

Special guests host the event every year and add to the education week experience, and this year promises to be no different.

The online conference will begin at 9 a.m. with an opening keynote speaker, BYU-Idaho University Resources Vice President Brett Cook. Beginning at 2 p.m. Latter-day Saint author and blogger Emily Belle Freeman will end the event as the closing keynote speaker.

Participants will be able to attend eight general virtual classes spanning a variety of topics that viewers can choose from. To get the entire family involved three youth focused classes will be available, along with family activities that include a garden tour, hidden picture scavenger hunt, coloring pages, and more.

After the one-day conference, all virtual classes and activities will be made available to view publicly on-demand. More information about Education Week, including the class offerings, presenter information, and how to view the content, is available at www.byui.edu/education-week.