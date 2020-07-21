Chinese Peak Fire 50% contained, burns over 1,500 acres

POCATELLO – The Chinese Peak fire one mile south of Pocatello has grown to 1,546 acres since Sunday night and is now 50% contained.

Fire crews anticipate full containment by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Containment was originally planned for Monday night.

“Full containment has been pushed back to tomorrow evening to ensure there is no remaining heat within brush and juniper along the north edge of the fire,” a news release from the East Idaho Interagency Fire Center says. “Firefighters worked to secure and extinguish heat along the fire perimeter today. The fire did not grow and held within containment lines.”

Officials say the fire is now smoldering with isolated torching.

No one has been injured and no homes or buildings are currently at risk, but road closures are in effect along N. Stockman Road and Barton Road to Chinese Peak.

The fire started around 3 p.m. Sunday on private ground. The cause has not yet been determined.

The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service have five fire engines on-site, along with one helicopter and two bulldozers.

Five hand crews are currently battling the blaze, including the Pocatello Fire Department, Chubbuck Fire Dept., Inkom Fire Dept., North Bannock Fire Dept. and Pocatello Valley Fire District.

Chinese Peak Fire as of Sunday evening. | Courtesy Tia Lloyd