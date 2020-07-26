Crash blocking highway 20 near Island Park

ISLAND PARK — A crash on U.S. Highway 20 in Fremont County significantly slowed traffic near Island Park Saturday afternoon.

The Idaho State Police are on scene, saying the crash has blocked both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway near milepost 398, according to an ISP news release.

It remains unclear how many vehicles are involved and if anyone is injured.

The Idaho Transportation Department urges drivers to seek an alternate route.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this developing story.