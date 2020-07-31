Deputies share what led to stand-off involving possible explosives

SUGAR CITY — Deputies say a Sugar City man involved in a stand-off Thursday night possibly planned to take his own life with explosives.

Around 7 p.m., Madison County Dispatch received a call from the man’s wife, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Sgt. Isaac Payne. The woman told dispatchers she feared her husband planned to use the possible explosives in a shed at the back of their home.

Deputies rushed to the scene and were assisted with other agencies in the area. The Madison Fire Department arrived along with the Idaho Falls Bomb Squad.

To alert neighbors, dispatchers sent a reverse 911 and people were asked to stay away from 2nd South to 3rd South between South Culter Avenue and South Austin Avenue.

RELATED | Barricaded man detained, bomb squad clearing scene

“In order to maintain safety, a perimeter was staged around the home,” Payne said. “After communication failed, entry was made into the building where he was safely taken into custody. He was evaluated on the scene by medical staff and then transported for mental health care. We would like to thank all of our partnering agencies for their help in resolving this situation.”