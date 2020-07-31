Doctors, family optimistic as 5-year-old boy run over during camping trip continues to recover

ISLAND PARK — A five-year-old Pocatello boy who was severely injured during a family camping trip is on the road to recovery, according to his family.

Jack Moser was riding his bike nearly two weeks ago at a campsite in Island Park when a truck hauling a trailer pulled through the campground, according to his uncle Jordan Peterson. He said Jack pulled off to the side, but when the trailer was next to him, the boy lost his balance, fell and was ran over by two tires.

Jack has since been in the intensive care unit at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, but Peterson said he’s making progress.

“All the surgeons that have been working with him all feel very optimistic about his recovery,” Peterson told EastIdahoNews.com.

He added that all of Jack’s major injuries are being managed and his breathing tube was removed Thursday.

“Amber (Jack’s mom) even said that he wouldn’t stop talking all night long,” Peterson said.

Since being admitted to Primary Children’s, Jack has had seven surgeries and Peterson said he’ll continue to have surgeries every two days. He’ll get the weekends off, but for the next little while, he’ll be in the operating room every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“They’ll clean out the wound sites to make sure that they have the best chance of healing, so getting rid of the bad stuff so the good stuff can fix it,” Peterson explained.

Courtesy Jordan Peterson

Jack was also moved from an ICU room that didn’t have windows to a room that has natural sunlight, something Peterson believes will help with his healing.

“He’ll get to be on a better schedule with night and day and not just waking up constantly, being in a room without windows,” he said.

To add to the list of good news, Jack is now able to have both his parents with him. For over a week, Amber and Jack had to self-quarantine when they found out the patient they rode with in the ambulance after the accident tested positive for COVID-19.

But on Wednesday, Jack tested negative for the virus and his dad, Jordan, was finally able to see his son.

It’s unknown when Jack will be released from the ICU. But when it’s time for him to go home, it’s likely he will be in a wheelchair and he’ll have long term physical therapy ahead of him, Peterson said.

Peterson wants people to remember that although this has been a challenging time for Jack’s family, it was just an accident.

“None of the kids were unsupervised. The truck wasn’t driving too fast. No one’s getting sued. It was just an accident. That was it,” he said. “The kids were pulled off to the side being good kids like they were told to, and it just happened.”

To help the Moser family during this time, a GoFundMe account has been set up and people can donate via Venmo.