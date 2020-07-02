UPDATE: City of Driggs issues emergency order requiring face masks

DRIGGS — The city of Driggs has issued an emergency public health order requiring the use of masks in all publicly accessible places within the city, according to a city news release.

Mayor Hyrum Johnson issued the order Thursday and it becomes effective at midnight Friday. The city cites the “sudden and dramatic increase in COVID-19” in eastern Idaho and nationally, combined with the high volume of travel Teton County as the reason for the order.

The order is in effect for all retail businesses, restaurants and bars, gyms, schools, parks, churches, and any other location where people will tend to gather. The order requires businesses to post a notice prominently at all entrances and requires all hotel and short-term lodging operators to notify incoming guests of this mandate, according to the release.

“At this time in our history, not wearing a mask is similar to drunken driving. An individual may assert their right to endanger our general population and economy, but there are consequences to such irresponsible behavior,” Johnson said. “If we are to avoid another shutdown or stay-home order, we must take reasonable measures to control this public health emergency. Pro-mask is pro-business!”

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Teton County has had 19 confirmed and 3 probable cases of COVID-19, however, there are only eight active cases. Everyone else has recovered from the illness. No one has died in Teton County from COVID-19. For more information visit Eastern Idaho Public Health.

The order is valid for seven days and will be considered by the City Council at its regular meeting on July 7 for extension indefinitely.

The full text of the Emergency Order may be viewed here.