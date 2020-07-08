Idaho Falls Duck Race canceled

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Rotary Club.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Rotary Club has decided to cancel the 2020 Duck Race.

“Like many other large events originally scheduled for this summer, it is just not possible for us to ensure that an event of this size could be executed safely,” states Idaho Falls Rotary Club President Michelle Holt. “While we are all disappointed, we felt that doing our part to protect our communities and families, our healthcare system, and our businesses and schools, was more important than our fundraising event.”

Last week, club members met with various community leaders to gather current data about COVID-19 cases, the impacts of the virus, and the implications associated with the rising rates of positive cases in our state. They then presented the information to the club.

“A lot of thought and discussion went into this decision. Ultimately, the unknowns, the unpredictable impacts, and the safety of the community lead to our decision,” states Holt.

The Rotary 4 Way Test are guiding principles that Rotarians use for their personal and professional relationships. When using the 4 Way Test, Rotarians ask themselves the following questions:

1) Is it the truth?

2) Is it fair to all concerned?

3) Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

4) Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

“In these difficult times, we could not in good judgment say that going forward with our event would be fair or beneficial to all concerned,” explains Holt.

The Idaho Falls Rotary Club extends a thank you to the Duck Race sponsors for their willingness to support this year’s event. The club also thanks the community and the City of Idaho Falls for continuing to support and match funds for this event.

“It is because of all of that we were able to invest over $5.5 million dollars in improvements to the Idaho Falls River Walk and Greenbelt over the past 30 years. We look forward to celebrating and continuing that tradition next year,” Holt states.