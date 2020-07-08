Life Lessons Encore: How Mary Ann Galles, a New Yorker, ended up in Idaho

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

With the spread of COVID-19, we are currently unable to interview the wise folks face-to-face at Morningstar so we’re taking a look back at what some in the past have told us.

We first met Mary Ann Galles in February. She was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved several places before settling in Idaho Falls with her husband. One of the first questions she asked him after they moved to eastern Idaho is, “How long do I have to live in this podunk town?”

Mary Ann has now been here for decades and considers it home. She maintains her Brooklyn attitude and isn’t afraid to talk to anyone.

She shared some lessons she’s learned from her life. Watch the video above for our entire interview.