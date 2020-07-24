Man summoned to court on rape and lewd conduct charges

BLACKFOOT — A Pocatello man appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to multiple sex crimes in Blackfoot.

Gabriel Anthony Robles, 22, is charged with two felony counts of rape and felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Robles engaged in a sexual relationship with a teenage girl between 2017 and 2018 when she was 15 and 16 years old.

The victim told detectives that she would watch movies with Robles and engage in sexual intercourse on multiple occasions. Under Idaho law, a minor cannot legally consent to sex with an adult, thus making it a crime.

A roommate of Robles said he recalled the victim coming over to their apartment to play a tabletop game similar to Dungeons and Dragons. While he did not know what the two were doing, he said Robles and the victim would go into his room with the door closed.

A detective spoke with Robles and he said he knew the victim, played the games with her and they watched movies together. He said they did go into his bedroom to talk through “some troubles” she had and they would hug and cuddle. He denied engaging in sexual activity with the victim.

A summons was issued for Robles to appear in court. A jury trial for Robles is scheduled for Nov. 24 at the Bingham County Courthouse.