National Weather Service issues fire watch for eastern Idaho Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS – A fire watch is in effect throughout eastern Idaho Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting scattered thunderstorms in the area beginning Wednesday afternoon, which could lead to numerous lightning-caused wildfires.

NWS Meteorologist John Keyes in Pocatello tells EastIdahoNews.com the entire Snake River Plain will be affected from the Spencer and Island Park area all the way to Twin Falls and Stanley.

There may be some morning thunderstorms Wednesday but the brunt of it is likely to start at 2 p.m. and continue until 11 p.m.

A similar pattern may continue on Thursday as well.

Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are possible, along with small hail.

No significant rainfall is expected, but the NWS says there may be heavy downpours in some areas.

