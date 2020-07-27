One man arrested after officer-involved-shooting incident

HOWE — A Rigby man has been arrested for allegedly trying to hit officers with his vehicle.

Butte County Sheriff Dave Hansen reports deputies responded to a disturbance at a home in Howe about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. It’s not clear exactly what the disturbance was, but deputies determined gunshots were fired prior to their arrival.

While they were investigating, deputies were approached by the suspect, later identified as Kirk Drussel of Rigby, according to a Butte County news release.

Hansen said Drussel approached the deputies in a vehicle, reportedly at a high rate of speed. At least one deputy fired his gun during the incident.

No one was injured, but Drussell was arrested for felony aggravated assault.

The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force was activated and responded to assist in the investigation. Multiple law enforcement agencies across east Idaho comprise the task force.

The incident remains under investigation.