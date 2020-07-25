Police report possible casualties after plane carrying 6 people crashes into Utah backyard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KSL.com) — Officials confirmed there were injuries and possible casualties after a plane crashed into a backyard Saturday afternoon.

West Jordan police received reports of a plane crash around 1:40 p.m., West Jordan Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Worthen said. The plane went down near 8691 S. 3780 West, about 3 miles of the South Valley Regional Airport.

Six people were on board and the plane crashed into the backyard of a home in the residential neighborhood, damaging three homes, Worthen said. One person was in the house at the time of the crash, but Worthen did not have details on whether or not they were injured.

Worthen did not have additional information about injuries at the time of the press conference. At least one person was taken to the hospital via a medical helicopter.

The plane took off from South Valley Regional Airport, Worthen confirmed. Officials from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Courtesy KSL TV