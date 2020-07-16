Red Flag warning issued in eastern Idaho Friday

IDAHO FALLS — A Red Flag warning has been issued for a significant portion of eastern Idaho on Friday.

The National Weather Service is predicting that between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. high winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions. Wildfires are more likely to ignite under Red Flag conditions, and already burning wildfires have the potential to significantly expand.

The warning is in effect in the following counties: Bonneville, Jefferson, Fremont, Clark, Madison, Teton, Bingham, Custer and Power.

Meteorologists predict southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 mph. Humidity will drop as low as 10% in some areas.

During Red Flag conditions, public burning is discouraged, particularly in rural areas.

