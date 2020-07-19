Search continues for possible drowned Utah man in Bear Lake

ST. CHARLES (KSL.com) — Idaho authorities may have located the body of a Utah man who fell off an inner tube in Bear Lake on Saturday and could not be found.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a possible drowning on Saturday about 7:33 p.m., they said. Search efforts were conducted by multiple agencies, but the search was suspended due to darkness and resumed Sunday morning.

Officials now believe they may have discovered the location of the man’s body using sonar technology.

The man’s identity has not been released. However, KSL’s Garna Mejia spoke to deputies on the scene who said the man is a 27-year-old from Logan, Utah.