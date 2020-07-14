St. Luke’s nurse practitioner dies from COVID-19 complications in Boise

BOISE (KIVI) — A nurse practitioner from the St. Luke’s Children’s team died Monday from complications from COVID-19. Anita Kissée, a spokesperson for St. Luke’s, said Samantha Hickey provided care to children in the Canyon County area for 15 years, and worked with St. Luke’s for five years.

Hickey, who was 45 years old, spent clinical days caring for patients, training future nurse practitioners and advocating for the well-being of the community.

“Her death is a heartbreaking consequence of the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kissée in a series of Tweets. “As a life-long learner and community-minded caregiver, Samantha’s husband and four children say she wanted to make a difference. They believe she would want her death NOT to be in vain, but serve as a stark reminder people must do whatever they can to protect themselves & others & take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.”

Hickey is survived by her husband and four children.