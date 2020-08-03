3 suspects detained, one still on the run following high speed chase

UPDATE

Three suspects involved in a police pursuit have been found, according to Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries. They were injured when their vehicle crashed and have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Once they are cleared, they will be booked into jail.

Police continue to look for one suspect who is still on the run.

ORIGINAL STORY

ASHTON — Police are searching for two suspects who led officers on a high speed chase early Wednesday morning.

The pursuit began in Montana before 5 a.m. The suspects drove into Idaho on US Highway 20 and Fremont County Sheriff deputies deployed spike strips north of Ashton, according to authorities.

The strips caused the suspects to crash and they took off running. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and West Yellowstone Police, are in the area looking for the suspects.

Highway 20 remains open but drivers may notice a significant police presence.

