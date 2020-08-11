Date for Lori Vallow Daybell’s arraignment scheduled

ST. ANTHONY — The district court arraignment for Lori Vallow Daybell is scheduled for the afternoon of Aug. 27.

Daybell waived her preliminary hearing last week, moving her case automatically to the district court. Daybell is facing two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal, alter or destroy evidence in Fremont County.

The charges came after investigators discovered on June 9 the remains of her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, buried on the property of her husband, Chad Daybell.

The judge assigned to Lori’s case is District Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. He typically handles cases in Bonneville County but can cover any hearing in the 7th Judicial District. At the arraignment, Daybell will enter a plea. If she pleads not guilty, a jury trial date will be set.

In Madison County, Lori is also charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. She pleaded not guilty to those charges, and a jury trial is set for Jan. 25 to 29 before Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard.

Chad is charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal, alter or destroy evidence. Prosecutors also charged him with two felony counts of concealment, alteration or destruction of evidence. He will appear for an arraignment on Aug. 21 in Fremont County to enter a plea.

Each felony count the Daybells face holds a maximum of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.