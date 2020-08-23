Dollar Tree cashier helps woman escape violent abuse, court documents say

IDAHO FALLS — A local man is accused of beating and threatening to kill a woman along with her 7-year-old son.

Kristopher Darrel Lloyd Griffey, 35, is charged with felony domestic battery with traumatic injury and two felony counts of attempted strangulation. According to an affidavit of probable cause, the investigation into the alleged domestic abuse happened over a weekend. Police received multiple 911 calls, including one from a cashier who received a note from the victim.

Officers were called to the victim’s apartment on 17th Street multiple times since Aug. 9. Police reports show that on Aug. 10, the 7-year-old boy told his step-mother that the victim was in the hospital after a fight turned physical between the Griffey and the victim.

As investigators checked with the hospital, the victim had already been discharged but came in with multiple broken bones around her nose, court documents read. Police were unable to track down the victim or Griffey and continued to investigate.

On Aug. 11, the Idaho Falls Police department received a call from an employee at the Dollar Tree on 17th Street. A woman passed a note to the cashier saying, “Call the police, I’m in danger,” along with her address. Police learned this woman was the victim they had been trying to contact from the day before.

Officers arrived at the apartment on 17th Street and began talking with Griffey and the victim. Investigators wrote in their report that the victim appeared scared and did not want to say anything. The officers saw black eyes and yellow bruises on the woman’s face. Her nose was also swollen and bruises covered other parts of her body.

Officers asked the victim if she wanted to leave and they drove to a family member’s house to talk about how she got hurt.

While there, the victim said that on Aug. 7, Griffey came home and accused her of cheating on him. As the victim denied the allegation, she said Griffey became more agitated. Eventually, Griffey allegedly punched her multiple times in the head.

Over that weekend, the victim said Griffey also punched her in the face, breaking her nose and sending her to the hospital. As the 7-year-old boy watched, Griffey allegedly said, “Say goodbye to mommy because it would be the last time he sees her,” according to court documents.

The boy began to cry and asked Griffey to stop. He allegedly yelled at the boy to “shut up” or he would kill him too.

The victim said that after police left one of the times over the weekend, Griffey told her how he would take her to the windmills and kill her. The victim described in great detail the violent things Griffey allegedly said he would do.

In other instances, Griffey allegedly strangled the victim to the point she was about to blackout.

All of the abuse prompted the victim to go to the hospital three times over two weeks in which she had broken bones and a concussion.

There were also several text messages allegedly from Griffey threatening the victim, according to court documents.

“(The victim) told me she truly believed she was going to die the night he beat her up in front of (her son),” an officer wrote in a report.

When police spoke to Griffey, his knuckles were bruised and swollen. He told investigators he did not know how the victim got hurt and it wasn’t his business.

When police were arresting Griffey, he was sweaty and appeared under the influence of drugs. He told officers just before they came he had used methamphetamine, promoting officers to take him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Griffey remains held in the Bonneville County Jail on $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26 before Magistrate Judge Andrew Woolf.

If convicted of all counts, a judge could order Griffey to spend up to 40 years in prison.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, there is help available. Click here for resources in your area.