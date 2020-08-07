Helicopter makes emergency landing on Highway 20

ASHTON — A helicopter made an emergency landing in Fremont County on Thursday night.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a downed helicopter around 9 p.m., according to a news release. The Robinson R44 made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 20, and first responders arrived within minutes.

“The pilot of the helicopter reported that he began to lose engine power and started to make his way to Highway 20,” the news release says. “He knew that would be his only place to land safely.”

Courtesy Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office says the helicopter landed on the highway and skidded several yards before stopping in the westbound lane. The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter landed near Ashton.

There were no injuries and minor damage to the helicopter.

The FAA is conducting an investigation.