Idaho AG and Board of Nursing warns of scam targeting Idaho nurses

BOISE (KIVI) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the Board of Nursing are warning of a scam specifically targeting Idaho nurses.

An Idaho nurse reported she received a phone call from a man who falsely identified himself as a member of the Idaho Board of Nursing, along with someone else on the line who claimed to be with the FBI, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The two men told the woman her license was suspended indefinitely pending an investigation, unless she paid a $17,500 surety bond, which she could reclaim after the investigation, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The call came from a (208) 334-3110 number, a number formerly used in Idaho goverment, according to the news release. The men left an 804 area code as the call back number, which covers parts of Virginia, the release states.

The Attorney General’s Office also reports Idaho nurses are receiving fake but official-looking documents in the mail, stating the nurse is under investigation.

“These scams are very targeted in that they’re focused on Idaho nurses at a time of heightened anxiety in the medical profession,” Wasden said in a statement. “I find it particularly concerning that these scammers have included address and licensing information specific to their targets. While this information is public record, when used in this manner it makes the communication seem all that more official.”

Anyone who receives anything questioning the status of their license are encouraged to call the Idaho Board of Nursing.