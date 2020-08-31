TODAY'S WEATHER
UPDATE: Missing Idaho Falls boy with autism found safe

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local

Conner Fowler | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department says a missing boy with autism was found safe.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said that people saw Conner Fowler alone and were concerned. They checked EastIdahoNews.com and realized it was Conner as reported missing an hour before.

They called police and watched for Conner until help could arrive.

Idaho Falls Police thanks everyone for their help.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Police are searching for a child who has been missing since this morning.

Conner Fowler is 11 years old, has blond hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. He’s wearing jeans and possibly a red shirt.

He was last seen around 10:20 near South Water. He left on foot.

Conner has autism. He’s non-verbal, and his parents say he frightens easily.

If you have seen Connor or know his current whereabouts please contact Idaho Falls Police immediately at 911 or (208) 529-1200.

