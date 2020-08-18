Local child advocacy center expanding its reach with mobile services

RIGBY — A local child advocacy center is launching a mobile pilot program after receiving a $287,500 grant.

The Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center leaned of the grant from the State of Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance on Friday, UVCAC Executive Director Kimber Tower told EastIdahoNews.com. The center will be the first in eastern Idaho to implement mobile services.

“We were really really excited,” Tower said. “It was emotional. There were some tears at the office. There were happy, happy tears.”

Currently, Idaho has Child Advocacy Centers in 7 of 44 counties. The reach of the centers only covers about 16% of children, but the pilot program will increase the reach to about 57%.

“Idaho really is a frontier part of the county so this kind of unit will make it possible for us to reach out to those families and kids in areas they cant get to us,” Tower said.

RELATED | Local child advocacy center moves to bigger facility to help serve more victims of abuse

UVCAC currently provides services out of its Rigby office. Child advocacy centers like Upper Valley help with forensic interviews, medical and mental health services, and prevention of child physical and sexual abuse.

“The mobile unit is a game-changer,” Program Director Ashley Stallings said in a news release. “We will be able to bring these services to thousands of children.”

With the grant, the Center will be able to renovate a class A motorhome into a HIPPA compliant clinic to provide safe care. The mobile unit will house medical grade equipment with two exam and interview rooms, bathrooms, a seating area for families and a private area for others that help in the child advocacy process.

Over the past several years, UVCAC has served 450 children in the area. The mobile unit will increase the reach, not only for the Rigby Center but also for the Pocatello based Bright Tomorrows Child Advocacy Center. The St. Luke’s CARES in Boise also received the grant.

“Its incredible,” Tower said. “We’re thrilled. It’s piloting but there will be more of these units.”

As part of receiving the grant, UVCAC will have to match $71,000 to get the mobile center up and going by Spring 2021. To help with this, Tower said if people just donated one dollar, it could make a difference.

“That dollar matters, that dollar is helping one kid,” Tower said. “It takes everyone. (UVCAC) is not ours, it’s the community’s child advocacy center.”

Those interested in donating to the UVCAC can do so through the website or in person. The address is 162 North Yellowstone Highway in Rigby.