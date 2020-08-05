Local construction company asking for public’s help after expensive equipment was stolen

IDAHO FALLS — A local family-owned company is seeking information about their construction trailer that was stolen with all their tools from a job site Sunday night.

Saville Construction owner Jerry Saville told EastIdahoNews.com they were working a job site in Silverleaf Estates, which is on the west side of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and the Old Butte Soccer Complex. On Sunday night around 10:30 p.m., he said his black 16-foot enclosed trailer that says Saville Construction on it, plus a handful of tools inside, such as a chop saw, workbench and nail guns were all taken.

“It looks like about $20,000 (worth of tools, including the trailer, was stolen),” Saville said.

A neighbor’s doorbell camera shows the tail end of the trailer leaving the area.

“We know it went north from the soccer field area. That’s the direction the camera caught the tail end of the trailer,” he said. “But once it got on to 17th East, they could’ve gone any direction from there.”

A doorbell camera shows the tail end of the trailer leaving the area. | Courtesy Saville Construction

Saville says there wouldn’t have been working lights on the trailer, plus there was a flat tire. He also said according to neighbors, the vehicle that left with the trailer was a light-colored pickup.

Saville has filed a police report, and Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said officers are investigating.

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to call Idaho Falls Public Safety Dispatch at (208) 529-1200. People can also anonymously report information to Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a cash reward by clicking here.